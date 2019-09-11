



BOSTON (CBS) – On this September 11th, on the Rose Kennedy Greenway in Boston, it was a time to remember and do something, a day of service and remembrance to help soldiers and veterans. “It gives everyone a chance to come together and do something for people who really need it,” said one of the hundreds of volunteers.

This is the 11th time they’ve gathered for a day of service on Sept. 11th, a day of sad memories of course, but a chance to take that sadness and turn it into hope. “Nine eleven impacted me. We had a college roommate who died in the twin towers. So it’s always something I want, a day of remembrance and to make sure we’re giving back,” another volunteer explained.

Volunteers filled care packages to send a little bit of home to service men and women, a way to say we honor your service. Backpacks will go to the New England Center and Home for Veterans in Boston. “We’re receiving 500 backpacks that contain toiletries, clothing, essentials and special messages from the community to veterans served at the New England Center,” says David McCawley the director of the center.

Christina Ayube volunteered Wednesday as well. She’s a Gold Star mother. Her son, Sgt. James Ayube, Jr. was killed serving in Afghanistan in 2010. “The important thing is just to remember there are still people fighting, there are still people dying and getting hurt. It’s time to say enough is enough,” she said.

A crew from WBZ-TV did their part as well, packing boxes and backpacks, and remembering. “It’s a sense of community. It’s a sense of giving back, and it’s a sense of paying forward to the people who have served us,” said WBZ-TV reporter Anna Meiler.

“I love the energy around this event and how people come together with the spirit of doing something positive in memory of people who were lost on a terrible day,” added WBZ-TV news anchor Lisa Hughes.

The annual day of service is organized by the Massachusetts Military Heroes Fund with Project 351 and other organizations.