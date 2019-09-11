BOSTON (CBS) – As the cases of vaping-related lung disease continue to rise, experts are warning of yet another potential risk as winter approaches.
That is, vaping may make you more vulnerable to the flu.
Researchers at the Baylor College of Medicine looked at mice and found that just inhaling e-cigarette vapor, even without nicotine, disrupted normal lung function in mice and blunted the ability of their immune cells to respond to the influenza virus.
They say chronic exposure to e-cigarettes, even with ingredients that are thought to be relatively safe, could cause significant lung damage and put users at higher risk for the flu, but other infections and diseases as well.
They say there should be greater scrutiny of the solvents and other so-called inactive ingredients often vaped in e-cigarettes.
You must log in to post a comment.