



BOSTON (CBS) – The 206 victims of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks who had ties to Massachusetts will be remembered Wednesday, the 18th anniversary, at several events.

Read: Profiles Of Massachusetts 9/11 Victims

A flag will be lowered at 8:30 a.m. at the State House, a moment of silence will be held and the names of the victims will be read.

At 8:46 a.m. there will be a moment of silence at Logan Airport, the exact time the first plane crashed in Manhattan.

Inside the State House at 9:30 a.m., the Madeline Sweeney Award for Bravery will be presented.

Sweeney was a flight attendant on American Airlines Flight 11, the first plane to leave Logan Airport and crash into one of the World Trade Center towers in lower Manhattan. She called a ground supervisor and relayed information about the hijackers to investigators.

At 11 a.m. the 9.11 Tribute Service with Project 351 in support of the Massachusetts Military Heroes Fund begins on the Rose Kennedy Greenway in Boston. Volunteers will put together 1,000 care packages for the military and veterans in need.

At 1 p.m., there will be a wreath laying ceremony at the Boston Public Garden.

At Fenway Park, the Red Cross is teaming up with the Red Sox and other Boston organizations to host a “Day of Remembrance” blood drive from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information on the day’s events, visit the Mass 9/11 Fund website.