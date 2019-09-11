Report: Marcus Smart Will Not Play In Team USA's Final 2 Games At FIBA World CupTeam USA will not medal in this year's FIBA World Cup after suffering a disappointing loss to France on Wednesday, but they still have a few games to play. Marcus Smart will not be playing in those games, however.

Pennsylvania District Attorney Will Look Into Rape Allegations Against Antonio BrownThe Allegheny County District Attorney’s office in Pennsylvania says it will look into allegations of rape included in a civil lawsuit against Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Antonio Brown Sports No. 1 Jersey At First Practice With PatriotsAntonio Brown practiced with the New England Patriots for the first time on Wednesday.

Bill Belichick Got Super Testy When Peppered With Antonio Brown QuestionsPatriots head coach Bill Belichick didn't have anything to add to the Antonio Brown situation on Wednesday, ending his media session early when questions about the wide receiver's sexual assault accusation kept coming.

NFL Will Reportedly Consider Placing Antonio Brown On Commissioner's Exempt ListIt's unclear what the future holds for Antonio Brown, but he may find his way onto the commissioner's exempt list after being accused of sexual assault.