SAUGUS (CBS) – Another Friendly’s location is shutting its doors. The local chain confirmed that its restaurant on Route 1 in Saugus closed for good this week.
A sign on the door of the now-shuttered Friendly’s that had a drive-thru encouraged customers to visit nearby locations in Stoneham and Peabody.
Friendly’s said in a statement to WBZ-TV that it sometimes has to close “underperforming locations that can no longer be sustained by the local market.” Some employees will be transferred to other restaurants.
Back in April, the Wilbraham-based company decided to close 23 restaurants in the northeast. In August, the last Friendly’s in Rhode Island closed.
The first Friendly’s location opened in Springfield in 1935.
