NFL Will Reportedly Consider Placing Antonio Brown On Commissioner's Exempt ListIt's unclear what the future holds for Antonio Brown, but he may find his way onto the commissioner's exempt list after being accused of sexual assault.

Rob Gronkowski's Eyeball Emoji Tweet Was Just A Publicity StuntWe truly live in the dumbest time. All it takes for headlines and buzz to be generated is the simple tweeting of an emoji. That's it.

Report: Patriots Sign Offensive Tackle Marshall NewhouseThe Patriots continue to make changes to their offensive line.

No Medal For You: Team USA Knocked Out In World Cup QuartersThe U.S. has been ousted from medal contention by France at the World Cup, failing to capture gold at a major international tournament for the first time since the 2006 world championships.

Bruins Sign Bruce Cassidy To Multi-Year Contract ExtensionBruce Cassidy will be behind the Bruins bench for the foreseeable future. Boston has signed their head coach to a multi-year contract, the team announced Thursday morning.