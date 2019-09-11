Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – A man wanted for the murder of a Weymouth mother two years ago has been arrested. Cornell Bell was found near Fort Lauderdale, Florida working on a construction job site.
Police say there was a short pursuit before he was captured.
The Norfolk County DA says Bell killed his estranged girlfriend, Michelle Clark, in August 2017. Florida has been the focus of the investigation and search after his truck was found abandoned there.
Norfolk County prosecutors and State Police will be working with Florida officials to arrange Bell’s return to Massachusetts for arraignment.
