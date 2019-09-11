



BOSTON (Hoodline) – Curious just how far your rental dollar goes in Boston? We’ve rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding apartments in Boston with a budget of up to $3,500/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

201 S. Huntington Ave. (Jamaica Plain)

Listed at $3,410/month, this 740-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence is located at 201 S. Huntington Ave.

The residence offers a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. The building offers a resident lounge and outdoor space. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, this location is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

(See the complete listing here.)

345 Harrison Ave. (South End)

Next, there’s this one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode over at 345 Harrison Ave. It’s listed for $3,417/month for its 551 square feet.

The building boasts assigned parking. The unit also has in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. There’s no leasing fee required for this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

(See the complete listing here.)

660 Washington St. (Chinatown)

Listed at $3,430/month, this 715-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 660 Washington St.

The building has a gym and a swimming pool. You can also expect to find hardwood flooring and a dishwasher in the unit. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is a “walker’s paradise,” is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

(See the complete listing here.)

1 Devonshire Place (Downtown)

Next, there’s this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit located at 1 Devonshire Place. It’s listed for $3,449/month for its 678 square feet.

The residence offers granite countertops. The building boasts a swimming pool, a door person and a gym. Animals are not welcome.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

354 Dorchester St. (South Boston)

Here’s a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 354 Dorchester St. that’s going for $3,450/month.

Building amenities include garage parking and a roof deck. Also, expect to find central air conditioning, in-unit laundry and a balcony in the apartment. Pets are not welcome. There isn’t a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is very walkable, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.

(See the full listing here.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.