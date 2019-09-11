



BOSTON (CBS) – The Allegheny County District Attorney’s office in Pennsylvania says they are not investigating allegations of rape included in a civil lawsuit against Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Pittsburgh station KDKA initially reported that D.A. Stephen Zappala announced Wednesday he would be looking into allegations contained in a civil lawsuit filed Tuesday by Britney Taylor, Brown’s former trainer.

In a statement later in the day to WBZ-TV, Zappala’s office clarified his remarks. A spokesman said in the new statement they are not investigating the rape claims against Brown.

The incident that District Attorney Zappala referenced earlier today involving Northern Regional Police Department contacting our office concerning Antonio Brown did not involve the incident mentioned in the federal lawsuit that has been filed. That contact instead involved a conversation that our office had with Northern Regional Police Department concerning a possible child endangerment situation involving Mr. Brown. The result of that conversation was a decision that we could not move forward with investigating that claim. Neither Northern Regional Police Department nor our office was ever contacted about the 2017 event that is contained in the federal lawsuit.

Taylor said in the lawsuit filed in the Southern District of Florida that the former Pittsburgh Steeler and Oakland Raider sexually assaulted her on three occasions. One of the alleged incidents took place in Pittsburgh.

“As a rape victim of Antonio Brown, deciding to speak out has been an incredibly difficult decision,” Taylor said in a statement on Tuesday. “I have found strength in my faith, my family, and from the accounts of other survivors of sexual assault. Speaking out removes the shame that I have felt for the past year and places it on the person responsible for my rape.”

Brown denied the allegations Tuesday night through a statement put out by his attorney.

Brown suited up at Patriots practice on Wednesday for the first time since he was signed on Saturday.

Before practice began, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick had a tense press conference with reporters.

“On the Antonio situation, he and his representatives made statements and I’m not going to be expanding on those. They are what they are,” said Belichick. “We’re looking into the situation and we are taking it very seriously, all the way through the organization. I’m sure there will be questions about that, but there won’t be any discussions about that.”

Belichick declined to answer multiple follow-up questions before exiting the room.

A spokesman for the NFL declined comment, but the Patriots late Tuesday night said the league told the team it will launch an investigation.

“We are aware of the civil lawsuit that was filed earlier today against Antonio Brown, as well as the response by Antonio’s representatives,” the Patriots said in a statement. “We take these allegations very seriously. Under no circumstance does this organization condone sexual violence or assault. The league has informed us that they will be investigating. We will have no further comment while that investigation takes place.”