BOSTON (CBS) — Antonio Brown practiced with the New England Patriots for the first time on Wednesday, one day after the receiver was accused of sexually assaulting his former trainer.
Brown, who signed with the Patriots over the weekend following his tumultuous release from the Oakland Raiders, was on the field with his new team as they prepare for their Week 2 clash with the Dolphins in Miami on Sunday. He was sporting the No. 1 jersey for the Patriots, which he’ll have to change come game day.
It remains unclear if Brown will make his Patriots debut on Sunday, as head coach Bill Belichick said they’re taking it “one day at a time” earlier Wednesday morning. But practicing on Wednesday is a step toward Brown suiting up in Miami.
In a federal lawsuit filed in Florida, Brown’s former trainer, Britney Taylor, filed a civil complaint against Brown, accusing the receiver of sexually assaulting her multiple times in 2017 and 2018. Brown has denied all the allegations.
