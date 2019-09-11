Tom Brady Opts To Not Comment On Antonio Brown AccusationsThe quarterback stepped to the podium for his weekly press conference with the media, and he was of course asked about if he had any comment about the sexual assault and rape allegations against Brown.

Pennsylvania District Attorney Not Investigating Antonio Brown Rape AllegationThe Allegheny County District Attorney’s office in Pennsylvania says they are not investigating allegations of rape included in a civil lawsuit against Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Report: Marcus Smart Will Not Play In Team USA's Final 2 Games At FIBA World CupTeam USA will not medal in this year's FIBA World Cup after suffering a disappointing loss to France on Wednesday, but they still have a few games to play. Marcus Smart will not be playing in those games, however.

Antonio Brown Sports No. 1 Jersey At First Practice With PatriotsAntonio Brown practiced with the New England Patriots for the first time on Wednesday.

Bill Belichick Got Super Testy When Peppered With Antonio Brown QuestionsPatriots head coach Bill Belichick didn't have anything to add to the Antonio Brown situation on Wednesday, ending his media session early when questions about the wide receiver's sexual assault accusation kept coming.