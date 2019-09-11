BOSTON (CBS) – The first human case of West Nile virus in Massachusetts this year has been confirmed. The Department of Public Health says a man in his 60s from Middlesex County was hospitalized due to the illness.
WNV is usually transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito.
“We have not seen much West Nile virus activity this year,” said Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel. “Still, today’s news is a compelling reminder that we all need to continue to take steps to protect ourselves and our families from mosquito bites.”
In 2018, there were 49 human cases of WNV identified in Massachusetts. The DPH says the risk of infection is considered to be “generally low” throughout the state.
Symptoms include fever and flu-like illness.
Seven people in the state have been diagnosed with Eastern Equine Encephalitis this year, including a 5-year-old girl.
