WORCESTER (CBS) — A burned body was found in the woods in Worcester Tuesday morning, sources told WBZ-TV.
The fire department was called to an area near Granite Street around 6 a.m. for a report of a fire. Police were brought in after firefighters found a body. Sources told WBZ it was burned.
Investigators in hazardous materials suits could be seen going in and out of the woods early Tuesday afternoon. A woman who works nearby said the situation made her nervous.
“I’ve been here for over 21 years and I work here at night,” she told WBZ “I don’t know what to think of it. We didn’t see anything or we missed it.”
Police said the death is being treated as suspicious. Identification of the body and cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner, they said.
Worcester police ask that anyone with information about the body send an anonymous text to 274637 TIPWPD or call (508) 799-8651.
