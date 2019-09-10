BOSTON (CBS) – New England will be well-represented in the 39th season of “Survivor.” Four natives of Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut will be castaways on Survivor: Island Of The Idols, and legendary competitors Boston Rob Mariano and Sandra Diaz-Twine will serve as mentors.
Molly Byman, 27, is a law student from Boston who now lives in North Carolina. She’s a former middle school teacher and describes herself as “competitive, resilient and vibrant.”
Ronnie Bardah, 35, is a Brockton native and professional poker player. He said one of his proudest accomplishments is buying his father a home in Nevada where Bardah now lives.
Elizabeth Beisel, 26, lives in Saunderstown, Rhode Island. She’s an Olympic medalist, having competed with Team USA in swimming at just 15 years old.
Aaron Meredith, 36, is from Uncasville, Connecticut and now lives in Warwick, Rhode Island. He’s a father and gym owner who used to have his own kettle corn business.
Boston Rob was born in the city’s Hyde Park neighborhood and raised in Canton. Now 43, he’s played Survivor four times, winning the “Redemption Island” season.
“I think the hardest thing about being a mentor for myself is not being able to actually compete,” Mariano said in an interview. “I am competitive by nature, so to stand on the sidelines and watch the game being played is going to be difficult.”
Diaz-Twine, 45, is the only castaway to ever win “Survivor” twice. She is from Stamford, Connecticut.
Survivor: Island Of The Idols premieres Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. on WBZ-TV.
