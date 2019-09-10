BOSTON (CBS/AP) — A Massachusetts judge is facing a domestic assault charge after authorities say she grabbed her wife by the hair and pulled her head back during an argument.
Prosecutors say Superior Court Judge Shannon Frison was released on personal recognizance after a court appearance Monday on a charge of assault and battery on a household or family member. The state court system placed her on administrative leave.
Police responded to the couple’s home in Hudson at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
Frison’s wife told police that the 49-year-old Frison grabbed the back of her hair “and with a strong amount of force” ripped her head back.
Frison’s lawyer, William Kettlewell, in a statement his client denies the charge and “hopes for a speedy resolution in court.”
Judge Frison and her wife are disappointed that a private matter between them has resulted in the filing of criminal charges for domestic assault and battery against Judge Frison. The couple understands from the police report that a passerby contacted police without speaking to them and without knowledge of the situation between them. Judge Frison denies the charges and hopes for a speedy resolution in court. The couple looks forward to putting this unfortunate matter behind them and moving forward as a family.
The trial court declined comment on the incident.
