  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Antonio Brown, Boston News, New England Patriots


BOSTON (CBS) — New England Patriots receiver Antonio Brown is accused of rape and sexual assault in a federal lawsuit. The lawsuit, filed in Florida Tuesday, was first reported on by the New York Times.

According to the Times, the lawsuit details in three separate incidents, two in June 2017 and one in May 2018, where Brown allegedly sexually assaulted a woman named Britney Taylor, “a gymnast whom he met while they were attending Central Michigan together and whom he later hired as a trainer.”

A statement from Brown’s lawyers said “Mr. Brown denies each and every allegation in the lawsuit…Any sexual interaction with Mr. Brown was entirely consensual.”

The Patriots picked up the receiver on Saturday, the same day he was released by the Oakland Raiders.

Comments