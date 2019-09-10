BOSTON (CBS) — New England Patriots receiver Antonio Brown is accused of rape and sexual assault in a federal lawsuit. The lawsuit, filed in Florida Tuesday, was first reported on by the New York Times.
According to the Times, the lawsuit details in three separate incidents, two in June 2017 and one in May 2018, where Brown allegedly sexually assaulted a woman named Britney Taylor, “a gymnast whom he met while they were attending Central Michigan together and whom he later hired as a trainer.”
STATEMENT REGARDING ANTONIO BROWN: https://t.co/yvEcRyilbt pic.twitter.com/0K9G8vJeG1
— Darren Heitner (@DarrenHeitner) September 11, 2019
A statement from Brown’s lawyers said “Mr. Brown denies each and every allegation in the lawsuit…Any sexual interaction with Mr. Brown was entirely consensual.”
The Patriots picked up the receiver on Saturday, the same day he was released by the Oakland Raiders.
