BOSTON (CBS) – It was 25 years ago on Monday that a Green Day concert on the Hatch Shell got out of control, leading to a riot on Boston’s Esplanade.
Dozens were injured and arrested after clashing with police. The unruly crowd of mostly college students had rushed the stage and was throwing glass bottles, leading to an abrupt end of the free “Welcome Back Weekend” concert put on by radio station WFNX.
Green Day is still one of the biggest punk rock acts in the world, and now the Billie Joe Armstrong-led group has a date set for Fenway Park next summer.
Promoter Live Nation announced Tuesday that Green Day will play the ballpark on Aug. 27, 2020 with fellow rock bands Fall Out Boy and Weezer as part of their global Hella Mega Tour.
Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, Sept. 20.
