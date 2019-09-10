  • WBZ TVOn Air

FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts mayor charged with extorting hundreds of thousands of dollars from marijuana companies now faces ouster from office.

Fall River City Council President Cliff Ponte on Monday asked Mayor Jasiel Correia to step down.

Ponte says the full council will consider a measure Tuesday to temporarily remove Correia from office and install Ponte as acting mayor.

It would take seven out of nine council votes to oust Correia.

In response to Ponte’s proposal, Correia recommended that the council review all official mayoral actions.

The 27-year-old Correia, first elected at age 23, showed up for work Monday three days after pleading not guilty to federal charges including bribery, extortion and wire fraud.

He denied the new charges outside of court.

Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia outside federal court in Boston, Sept. 6, 2019 (WBZ-TV)

It was the second time Correia had been federally charged.

