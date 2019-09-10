  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:Boston News, Liquor License


BOSTON (CBS) — One of Boston’s most famous watering holes is turning off its taps. Doyle’s, the iconic pub in Jamaica Plain, is closing.

Owner Gerry Burke Jr. confirmed the announcement with the Boston Globe.

They will be selling their liquor license to Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse, which is building a restaurant at the former site of Anthony’s Pier Four.

Doyle’s has been open since 1882 and often served up pints with a side of politics. Former Mayor Ray Flynn once called the place “an annex of City Hall.”

