BOSTON (CBS) — One of Boston’s most famous watering holes is turning off its taps. Doyle’s, the iconic pub in Jamaica Plain, is closing, owner Gerry Burke Jr. confirmed to WBZ-TV.
They will be selling their liquor license to Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse, which is building a restaurant at the former site of Anthony’s Pier Four.
Doyle’s has been open since 1882 and often served up pints with a side of politics. Former Mayor Ray Flynn once called the place “an annex of City Hall.”
