BROCKTON (CBS) – Brockton Police are looking for the thieves who ransacked the home of a police officer who had just died.
Retired Holbrook Police Officer Bill Black passed away suddenly in his house on Division Street on June 3rd. Four days later, someone broke in and stole his brand new $50,000 camper, an exercise bike, and a large amount of cash he had earned from fixing broken lawnmowers.
“Ironically, he started the neighborhood crime watch program in this city way back in the 1980’s and in his own death, he was a victim,” Black’s friend, Richard Zaccaro Jr., told WBZ-TV. “It’s extremely tragic and I hope justice will be brought to the perpetrators who did this act.”
The thieves were recorded on a video surveillance camera, but police have not identified them yet.
