Yankees End Boston's Three-Year Run Atop AL East, Win 5-0The Red Sox are still in playoff contention, but barely. They remained eight games behind the second wild-card spot.

Baseball Report: NL Central Only Interesting MLB Division RaceWith three weeks left in the MLB regular season, the NL Central, where the Cardinals lead the Cubs, is the only competitive division race.

David Ortiz Returns To Fenway Park After Shooting, Throws Out First PitchDavid Ortiz threw out the first pitch at Fenway Park before the Red Sox-Yankees game Monday night.

Gunner Olszewski Offers Perfect Gunner Olszewski Quote After Breaking Nose In NFL DebutOlszewski revealed Monday afternoon that he suffered a broken nose while covering a kick. Olszewski said he suffered the injury from a Ryan Switzer forearm to the face.

Report: Charlie McAvoy Contract Talks With Bruins 'Will Heat Up' This WeekTraining camp opens for the Boston Bruins this week, and their leader in time on ice last year remains without a contract. That could change quickly, though,