BOSTON (CBS) — Last October, Dave Dombrowski was celebrating a World Series win with champagne showers. This October, Dombrowski will be looking for a new job.

The Red Sox fired Dave Dombrowski, who had served as the president of baseball operations since August of 2015.

The news broke after the Red Sox lost on Sunday night to the Yankees, putting Boston 17.5 games back in the division and eight games out of a wild-card spot.

Assistant general manager Eddie Romero has been elevated to head of baseball operations, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

The Red Sox obviously had the talent to win a World Series last year. But the offseason saw Craig Kimbrel and Joe Kelly depart without any replacements added. The early returns on the new contracts handed out to Chris Sale, Steve Pearce, and Nathan Eovaldi are not positive either.

On the positive side, Dombrowski never traded away budding stars Xander Bogaerts or Rafael Devers, inking the former to a long-term extension early this season.

While a greatly underperforming starting rotation has contributed to the Red Sox’ major slide back to earth this year, the roster construction clearly left something lacking for a team coming off a championship season.

As such, with Dombrowski having just one year left on his contract, the Red Sox opted to terminate their relationship rather than extend the executive.