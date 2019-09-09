Filed Under:Boston News, Judge Richard Sinnott, Rachael Rollins, Straight Pride Parade


BOSTON (CBS/AP) — Massachusetts’ highest court has sided with Boston’s district attorney in a dispute with a lower court judge over the prosecution of counterprotesters arrested during a “straight pride” parade in Boston on Labor Day weekend.

A state Supreme Judicial Court justice ruled Monday that Boston Municipal Court Judge Richard Sinnott had “no authority” to force Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins’s office to prosecute a counterprotester arrested at the parade.

DA Rachael Rollins and Judge Richard Sinnott. (WBZ-TV)

Rollins argued last week that Sinnott had overstepped his constitutional authority in refusing her request to drop charges against some counterprotesters charged with minor infractions like disorderly conduct.

“This was a colossal waste of time,” Rollins said at a Monday press conference.

Some 36 people were arrested at the parade, which was meant to be a counterpoint to gay pride parades.

