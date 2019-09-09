Comments
HYANNIS (CBS) – Two people were arraigned Monday after a violent weekend incident at a Hyannis home.
Barnstable Police were called to Danvers Way in Hyannis on Sunday and found two people had been stabbed.
Both people were taken to Cape Cod Hospital. Their condition was not released.
A short time later, Kelvin Rios and Shondell Rateree showed up at Cape Cod Hospital, both with cuts and puncture wounds.
Police arrested Rateree and Rios. They were arraigned Monday on charges of kidnapping, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and armed assault to murder.
Both were held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on Thursday.
