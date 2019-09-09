Jayson Tatum Practices For Team USA, Hopes To Play Wednesday Vs. FranceJayson Tatum returned to practice with the U.S. men's basketball team Monday, less than a week after he sprained his left ankle.

Tom Brady Can Still Zing It And Other Leftover Patriots ThoughtsMike Tomlin, Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers are all tremendous losers. Let's get into that, plus all the other Leftover Thoughts from the Patriots' 33-3 win in Foxboro on Sunday night.

Details Emerge On Antonio Brown's Patriots Contract, With Second Year Added For Salary Cap PurposesWhen the Patriots shocked the world Saturday by signing Antonio Brown, the early reports indicated that it was a one-year deal between the team and the player. That's not entirely accurate.

Red Sox Finally Announce Dave Dombrowski FiringThe Boston Red Sox have finally acknowledged the fact that they have fired their president of baseball operations.

Tom Brady Clears Air About Antonio Brown Being His New RoommateAntonio Brown will be staying with Tom Brady as he gets used to New England. Tom Brady just wishes the world didn't know that his doors are open.