NORTH CONWAY, N.H. (CBS) – A group of New Hampshire high school football players were suspended from game action after video surfaced of them abusing a wild duck during a summer camp. A Fish and Game spokesman said one of the students was seen in the video hitting the duck with a broom handle.
The students from Kennett High School in North Conway were at a football camp over the summer. During a lunch break, players began throwing food to entice one of the ducks in the area.
When the duck came close enough, a student hit the duck with a broom handle and several others joined in to abuse it, NH Fish and Game said.
One of the students nearby had a hunting background. He euthanized the duck to put it out of its misery.
As a result of the incident, the football camp has been ended permanently. In addition, the players involved were issued suspensions ranging from 1-5 games.
A Fish and Game spokesman said the principal ordered the students to take part in 20 hours of community service at an animal shelter of some kind. Because Fish and Game feels the school acted sufficiently, no charges will be issued.
You must log in to post a comment.