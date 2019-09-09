AUBURN (CBS) – A employee of New World Van Lines died Monday after an incident involving a gun, the Auburn van company confirmed.
The Auburn Fire Department said one person was rushed from the company’s Saint Mark Street location to UMass Medical Center in Worcester with life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound.
“On Monday morning, we were made aware of an incident occurring at the New World Van Lines of Massachusetts Service Center location, at 15 Saint Mark Street in Auburn, involving the discharge of a firearm,” New World Van Line said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured individual and his family.”
Police said there was no threat to the area residents or businesses.
Auburn and Massachusetts State Police are investigating the incident. No further information is currently available.
