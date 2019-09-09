Report: Charlie McAvoy Contract Talks With Bruins 'Will Heat Up' This WeekTraining camp opens for the Boston Bruins this week, and their leader in time on ice last year remains without a contract. That could change quickly, though,

Gunner Is Safe: Patriots Waive Obi Melifonwu To Create Roster Spot For Antonio BrownAs you may have heard, the Patriots are signing a certain All-Pro wide receiver on Monday. With that, they had to free up a roster spot.

Agent Drew Rosenhaus Denies Rumors That Antonio Brown Forced His Way Off Raiders Just To Join Patriots"There was no intent to get out of this deal. It wasn't premeditated at all."

After Shutting Down Steelers, Patriots Defense Should Be Just As Dominant In Coming WeeksThe Patriots defense was downright dominant against the Steelers in Week 1. They could be even better in the coming weeks.

Jayson Tatum Practices For Team USA, Hopes To Play Wednesday Vs. FranceJayson Tatum returned to practice with the U.S. men's basketball team Monday, less than a week after he sprained his left ankle.