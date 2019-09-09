CONCORD (CBS) — The body of a missing Cambridge man was recovered from Walden Pond Monday, Mass. State Police said. Items belonging to the 53-year-old were found by the water last Thursday.
State Police said previously that the man was in the pond, most likely for recreational purposes, earlier last week. His death will be investigated but at this time, no foul play is suspected.
The State Police dive team spent the weekend searching for the man’s body. At about noon on Monday, the body was located about 35 feet below the surface and in vegetation.
“The exact location of the body was made by State Police K9 Sgt. Stephen Barnes and his cadaver dog Dakota. Dakota is specially trained to alert by sniff to the presence of cadavers, and can detect a cadaver underwater while aboard a boat, as was the case today,” State Police said.
