  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Antonio Brown, Ben Roethlisberger, New England Patriots, Patriots News


FOXBORO (CBS) – After losing handily to the Patriots on opening night, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger wasn’t feeling very chatty about New England signing his former go-to wide receiver.

The Patriots throttled the Steelers, 33-3 on Sunday night. After the game, Roethlisberger was asked his thoughts on New England agreeing to a 1-year deal with former Steelers star Antonio Brown.

“Whatever,” was Roethlisberger’s only response to reporters.

Steelers guard Ramon Foster was asked a similar question in the locker room after the game. Foster responded with a request.

“Please. Never ask me about him again,” he said.

Brown had 11,207 yards and 74 touchdown grabs in nine seasons with Pittsburgh. He was traded to the Oakland Raiders in the offseason, but forced his way out and was sign by the Patriots on Saturday after he was released.

Comments