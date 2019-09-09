FOXBORO (CBS) – After losing handily to the Patriots on opening night, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger wasn’t feeling very chatty about New England signing his former go-to wide receiver.
The Patriots throttled the Steelers, 33-3 on Sunday night. After the game, Roethlisberger was asked his thoughts on New England agreeing to a 1-year deal with former Steelers star Antonio Brown.
“Whatever,” was Roethlisberger’s only response to reporters.
Steelers guard Ramon Foster was asked a similar question in the locker room after the game. Foster responded with a request.
“Please. Never ask me about him again,” he said.
Brown had 11,207 yards and 74 touchdown grabs in nine seasons with Pittsburgh. He was traded to the Oakland Raiders in the offseason, but forced his way out and was sign by the Patriots on Saturday after he was released.
