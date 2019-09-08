  • WBZ TV

FOXBORO (CBS) – It’s officially Tom Brady hype video season.

The Patriots quarterback shared a video on social media Sunday morning to get fans ready for opening night against the Steelers.

Brady’s video includes clips from the team’s Super Bowl wins.

New England will celebrate its Super Bowl victory over the Los Angeles Rams before they open the season against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday night.

