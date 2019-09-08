Comments
DOLLAR POINT, Calif. (CBS) – A Boston man is missing after trying to rescue two people in Lake Tahoe this weekend. California authorities said Sayen Sengupta hasn’t been seen after he dove into the water Saturday evening.
The 27-year-old was operating a boat towing three people on an inner-tube when two riders “fell into the water and became distressed,” the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said. Sengupta was last seen swimming toward the two people in the lake when he slipped under the water and did not resurface.
Emergency crews have been searching the area with sonar and an underwater remotely operated vehicle. The water in that area of the lake is up to 800 feet deep.
The two people he was trying to rescue reportedly made it to safety.
