FOXBORO (CBS) – Phantom recently purchased four boxes of microwave popcorn at a local supermarket. The crunchy contenders were Jolly Time, Newman’s Own, Orville Redenbacher’s, and Pop Secret.
See if you can guess which buttery brand ended up at the top of the food chain.
Newman’s Own “Touch of Butter” finished in last place. This brown bag bursts with kernels that pop up big and bold. The problem is that the flavor is annoyingly uneven. Some pieces are super buttery and salty, while others have very little flavor at all.
Next up is Pop Secret “Light Butter.” Much like that movie you streamed last week when you couldn’t find anything else to watch, this popcorn isn’t bad, but it isn’t really memorable either. It’s sufficiently buttery, appropriately salty, and utterly unremarkable.
The runner up is Orville Redenbacher’s “Naturals Light Classic Butter and Sea Salt.” These crisp kernels pop up to a bright white that’s pure as the driven snow. The salt and butter here are subtle, allowing the natural corn to take a leading role. If simple straightforward popcorn is what you’re looking for, look no further.
At the top of the food chain is Jolly Time “Simply Popped.” Made with just butter, sea salt, popcorn, and oil, this brand stole the show. It’s light, fresh and fluffy with a satisfying mouthfeel. Each handful starts with a nice hit of salt, followed by just enough buttery goodness to make this stuff feel like an indulgent treat.
That’s why Jolly Time “Simply Popped” popcorn is at the top of the food chain.
