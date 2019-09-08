  • WBZ TV

Filed Under:New Hampshire News, travel

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Visitors to New Hampshire are expected to spend more than $1.5 billion in the state this fall.

The New Hampshire Division of Travel and Tourism Development projects that more than 3 million out-of-state, overnight visitors will spend time in the state this fall season.

Fall is New Hampshire’s second-largest travel season, behind summer.

The Omni Mt. Washington Hotel is surrounded by fall color. (Photo credit Eric Kaminsky)

The division’s fall marketing campaign highlights activities such as hiking, leaf peeping, agritourism, dining and shopping.

