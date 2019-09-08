Comments
BEVERLY (CBS) – Massachusetts Task Force 1 is back home now that the threat from Hurricane Dorian has passed. The swift water rescue team returned to Beverly on Sunday.
The team and their convoy of trucks and resources was initially sent to Florida and then put on standby in Georgia for rescue and clean-up efforts.
The team consists of 45 members from all throughout New England.
Last year the group spent 18 days in South Carolina and Virginia after Hurricane Florence hit.
