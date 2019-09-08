FOXBORO (CBS) — About 90 minutes before kickoff of the Patriots’ season opener, a major surprise landed on the list of inactive players in Kyle Van Noy, a starting linebacker who had not appeared on any injury reports and had been healthy all summer long.
It didn’t take long, though, for the reason for Van Noy’s absence to come to light.
Van Noy was unable to play in the game due to the birth of his child, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.
Kyle Van Noy’s wife, Marissa, is expecting a baby and that is the reason for Van Noy not being in the lineup tonight, per a source.
#Patriots LB Kyle Van Noy is inactive tonight because his wife is in labor, source says. The team knew from early today this was a possibility.
Van Noy, 28, played in all 16 regular-season games and three playoff games for the Patriots last year. A two-time Super Bowl winner in New England, Van Noy recorded three sacks in the playoffs last season, with two coming in Kansas City in the AFC title game and one coming in Super Bowl LIII.
Van Noy was named this year’s winner of the Ron Burton Community Service Award.
