HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — A Connecticut man has scarfed down 21 lobster rolls to win a competitive-eating contest at the Hampton Beach Seafood Festival in New Hampshire.
The Portsmouth Herald reports that Manny Camba, of Middleton, Connecticut, ate his way to victory.
Enjoyed plenty of delicious food at the Hampton Beach Seafood Festival, but there’s no way I could keep up with Manny, who downed 21 lobster rolls in the food eating contest! #603Pride pic.twitter.com/AhLawgoeQn
— Chris Sununu (@GovChrisSununu) September 7, 2019
Contestants had 10 minutes to eat as many of the rolls as possible Saturday as a crowd watched.
Eight contestants were chosen to compete in eating frenzy. Camba took home $600, along with bragging rights, for his efforts.
