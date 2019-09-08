FOXBORO (CBS) – Will superstar wide receiver Antonio Brown conform to the so-called “Patriot Way” after agreeing to a 1-year deal in New England? His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said the answer to that question is yes.
Related: For Patriots, Antonio Brown’s Addition To Offense Is Otherworldly
During an interview on ESPN, Rosenhaus said there was “robust” interest in the volatile receiver after he forced his way out of Oakland.
But Rosenhaus, who also represented former Patriot Rob Gronkowski, said Brown is ready to focus on football in Foxboro.
“They do things the Patriots Way. They expect everyone to be accountable. They don’t make any exceptions. I’ve discussed this with Antonio,” Rosenhaus said. “And he wants to be a Patriot. He’s prepared to go there, fit in, work hard, be like every other player on the team, do what’s asked of him, do his job and make it work. He’s honored with the opportunity and he’s looking forward to taking advantage of it.”
Rosenhaus said that after his disputes with the Raiders, Brown now has only winning in mind.
“He wants to win a Super Bowl,” Rosenhaus told ESPN. “It’s a great opportunity for him to sign with a team that has dominated the football league for the past decade. It’s a dynasty. The future is now for Antonio. This is an opportunity for him to do something that he hasn’t been able to do in his illustrious career, which is win a championship. That’s what he’s looking forward to. That’s immediately the goal. That’s all he’s thinking about right now.”
You must log in to post a comment.