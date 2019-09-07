WORCESTER (CBS) – A man stabbed a Worcester police K9 in the head with a screwdriver Saturday morning as the dog helped officers capture the man, authorities said.
Police were called to Foster Street around 9:30 a.m. for a report of a man threatening to stab bus drivers and light them on fire. They found the unidentified man hiding behind some bushes. Police said he wouldn’t come out and threatened them, so officers brought in their K9 named Beebs, a 3-year-old Belgian Malinois.
When the dog was released, the man stabbed it several times in the head with a screwdriver, but police were able to take the man into custody.
Beebs was taken to a local animal hospital and has since been released, according to police. He is expected to recover.
There’s no word yet on what charges, if any, the man will face for the attack.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.
