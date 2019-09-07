Comments
SAUGUS (CBS) – A woman was critically hurt when two people were hit by a car in Saugus late Friday night.
Police were called to Route 99 near the Colonial Traveller Inn around 10:20 p.m. and found the 57-year-old woman and a man injured.
Massachusetts State Police said the woman was crossing the street with her children when she was hit, but that the children were not harmed.
According to Saugus police, the woman’s injuries are life-threatening. Both she and the man were taken to a Boston hospital. Their names have not been made public.
The driver, a 67-year-old Malden man, remained on scene, police said. It is unclear whether he is facing any charges.
