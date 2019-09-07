Oakland Raiders Release Antonio BrownThe rollercoaster relationship between star wide receiver Antonio Brown and the Oakland Raiders came to an end Saturday.

Kemba Walker Leads USA Past Giannis Antetokounmpo, Greece At World Cup 69-53Kemba Walker scored 15 points and the U.S. contained NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, defeating Greece 69-53 at the World Cup Saturday.

7 Storylines To Follow During Patriots Quest For 7th Super Bowl TitleThe 2019 Patriots season will start like five others in the last 17 years -- with a banner ceremony. If all goes according to plan, they'll have to make room for another banner by season's end.

Moreland's 3-Run HR, 7 Pitchers Carry Red Sox Past Yanks 6-1Mitch Moreland hit a three-run homer and seven pitchers combined on a three-hitter to lead the Boston Red Sox to a 6-1 victory over the New York Yankees on Friday night.

Fantasy Football Start And Sit Week 1: Start Lamar Jackson And Mark Ingram Against DolphinsFantasy Football Today experts Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard break down which players you should start and which you should avoid in Week 1.