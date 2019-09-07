FOXBORO (CBS) – New England Patriots fans lined up outside the Pro Shop at Gillette Stadium early Saturday morning to buy the latest version of Robert Kraft’s Nike Air Force 1 sneakers.
This is the sixth consecutive year that Nike and the Patriots have teamed up to create the limited edition shoe, which raises money for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston. The new version, an Air Force 1 Flyknit Low NE QS, commemorates the Patriots sixth Super Bowl Championship.
The sneakers have sold out each year and raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for the Boys and Girls clubs, according to the team.
Keeping with an annual tradition, Kraft greeted eager fans outside the store and signed sneakers. He even handed out Patriots tickets to some fans.
“There are people here from China, Seattle, Chicago and Nashville. It’s unbelievable,” Kraft said.
Some fans had been waiting outside the store for more than a day. The woman who was first in line said she began her wait Thursday evening.
“I got here yesterday afternoon,” said Dave Newcomb, a Patriots fan. “After work, I drove straight here from Boston. Told the kids and the wife I’ll be back in a few days.”
Interested fans can buy the sneakers at the Patriots ProShop.
You must log in to post a comment.