BOSTON (CBS) – The New England Patriots have reportedly signed cornerback Jonathan Jones to a three-year extension.
According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the maximum value of the contract is close to $25 million for the three years with $13 million of it guaranteed.
Very good at what he does and reliable https://t.co/z6myGJNpNj
— Levan Reid (@LevanReid) September 7, 2019
Jones was going to be a free agent after this season. The Patriots signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Auburn back in May of 2016.
