Filed Under:jonathan jones, New England Patriots


BOSTON (CBS) – The New England Patriots have reportedly signed cornerback Jonathan Jones to a three-year extension.

According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the maximum value of the contract is close to $25 million for the three years with $13 million of it guaranteed.

Jones was going to be a free agent after this season. The Patriots signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Auburn back in May of 2016.

