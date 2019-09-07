  • WBZ TV

GLOUCESTER (CBS) – A 13-year-old boy is recovering after being swept off the rocks at Gloucester’s Rafe’s Chasm and out to sea.

The Gloucester Fire Department said it received a call at about 5:30 Saturday evening.

The Coast Guard sent a 47-foot motor lifeboat to rescue the boy. He was conscious when he was rescued and was treated at Beverly Hospital for minor injuries.

The teen has not been identified.

