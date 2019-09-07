GLOUCESTER (CBS) – A 13-year-old boy is recovering after being swept off the rocks at Gloucester’s Rafe’s Chasm and out to sea.
13 year old boy saved by @USCGNortheast @USCG Station Gloucester after joint rescue operation with @GloucesterPD @gloucesterfire. Boy was swept off rocks at Rafes Chasm. He is in good condition being treated at local hospital. PR to follow. Video courtesy of GFD. @GuilfoilPR pic.twitter.com/ztJy3sTTJx
— Gloucester Fire Dept (@gloucesterfire) September 7, 2019
The Gloucester Fire Department said it received a call at about 5:30 Saturday evening.
The Coast Guard sent a 47-foot motor lifeboat to rescue the boy. He was conscious when he was rescued and was treated at Beverly Hospital for minor injuries.
The teen has not been identified.
