FOXBORO (CBS) – The excitement is building at Gillette Stadium for the opening game. And now there’s the news that the Patriots have a new offensive weapon – Antonio Brown – and fans are weighing in.

“We’re very excited that he’s on the team, absolutely,” said one fan.

The very controversial and very talented Brown gives Tom Brady another gifted option, and many Patriots’ fans are celebrating.

“If anybody’s gonna whip that guy into shape, it’s Bill Belichick, but they’re clearly giving Brady the tools. We want that seventh ring…getting all the tools we can. Pretty stoked about it,” said a fan.

“Well I had a group chat going crazy, texting my brother, texted everybody, texted the friends, and we’re all going crazy. What a quick turnaround it was. Patriot Nation was very excited about that,” said another fan.

But the excitement is not unanimous. Some worry that this isn’t the Patriot way.

“He’s a great player. He’s probably one of the best receivers in the league if he can keep his head on straight,” said a fan who wasn’t sure what Brown would mean to the team. “I’m very antsy.”

Now arriving at gate AB84:

The flight from Northern California #BillsPlan ✈️

.https://t.co/B8WC76wKZd pic.twitter.com/gYitASPQtK — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) September 8, 2019

However, some fans say the Patriots have struck gold before, and it’s worth a shot.

“I think it’s excellent. I say its number seven now,” said a Pats’ fan.

“They already have such a good culture here, it’s just gonna be a matter of him being a contributing member of the team. This is the culture they have here. I’m not worried about him,” said a fan.

No matter how Patriots fans feel about Brown joining the team, they have to admit there’s never a dull moment in Patriots Nation.