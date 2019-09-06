BOSTON (CBS) — The Russell Bodine era is over in New England. The Patriots are reportedly releasing the center one week after acquiring him via trade, according to the Boston Globe’s Jim McBride.
The 27-year-old Bodine was brought in to compete for the starting center job after David Andrews was lost for the season due to blood clots in his lungs. New England sent a sixth-round pick to Buffalo for Bodine, who started 10 games for the Bills last season before a broken leg ended his campaign. He was a four-year starter in Cincinnati before signing with the Bills ahead of last year.
Ted Karras is expected to get the start at center when the Patriots kick off their 2019 season against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday night. But to add more depth to the position, the Patriots will also re-sign James Ferentz, per McBride. Ferentz was part of New England’s final roster cuts last weekend.
WBZ-TV gets you ready for the 2019 Patriots season opener on Sunday morning with Patriots GameDay at 11:30 a.m., and we’ll break down everything about their clash with the Steelers after the game on Patriots 5th Quarter!
You must log in to post a comment.