BOSTON (CBS) — There’s a change in ownership for the Boston Bruins. Sort of.
The Boston Globe reported Friday that longtime Bruins owner Jeremy Jacobs has passed the ownership of the team down to his six children.
“I have given it to my kids,” Jacobs told the Globe’s Kevin Paul Dupont. “They are paying me some of the proceeds that come out of this. It happened this year. This was done on the basis that the longevity is going to continue in the hands of the Jacobs children, and the next generation will have it.”
His children include three sons and three daughters. Charlie Jacobs has served as the CEO and alternate governor of the team for several years, and he’s also the founder and chairman of the Boston Bruins Foundation.
The 79-year-old Jacobs originally purchased the team in 1975. Dupont wrote that the Jacobs children are “expected to maintain ownership and the running of the franchise in perpetuity, all part of a long-planned succession that the senior Jacobs said he finally executed earlier this year.”
The Boston Bruins are just one of the entities owned by Jacobs and his company, Delaware North, which “manages and provides food and beverage concessions, premium dining, entertainment, lodging, and retail at many large venues … [including] sports stadiums, entertainment complexes, national and state parks, airports, and casinos.” Delaware North also owns the TD Garden.
Jacobs was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame as a contributor in 2017.
