BOSTON (CBS) — Sunday will mark Josh Gordon’s return to an NFL field for a real game for the first time since getting hit with a suspension last December. Considering that was just the latest in a long history of suspensions in Gordon’s career, there’s been no shortage of opinions, criticisms and doubts about Gordon’s present and future in the league.

On Friday, Gordon sought to address some of that … by stating that he does not intend to speak about his past anymore. Instead, Gordon said his entire focus is on the present.

“Going forward, I will not be discussing the details of my past,” Gordon said in a statement posted on his Twitter page. “I plan to focus on the present and getting better every day. I hope people will judge me on what I do now and in the future.”

Gordon, 28, also expressed thanks to those who have supported him over the past nine months.

“It’s been well documented that I have battled substance abuse for quite some time. Unfortunately, I did not take the time to focus on a solution to my problem until this past year,” Gordon said. “I am eternally grateful for the constant support from the NFL, NFLPA and the Patriots organization. I also want to thank my family, friends and all the fans who supported me while I addressed this issue.”

After getting conditionally reinstated late in the preseason, Gordon suited up for the Patriots’ preseason finale, catching two passes for 30 yards. He’s hoping now to put together a successful and complete season in New England.

“I look forward to being a member of the Patriots once again this season and doing my part by contributing on and off the field,” he said.