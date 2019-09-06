BOSTON (CBS) — The New England Patriots are a healthy bunch heading into Sunday night’s season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers, with only three players showing up on their first injury report of the season.
All three players are listed as questionable for Sunday night’s tilt, highlighted by wide receiver Demaryius Thomas. The veteran only appeared in New England’s final preseason game as he recovered from an Achilles injury from last season. We’ll know 90 minutes ahead of Sunday night’s game whether or not he’ll suit up against Pittsburgh.
Tight end Matt LaCosse and safety Obi Melifonwu are also listed as questionable, with both players dealing with an ankle injury. All three players were limited in Friday’s walkthrough.
Patriots receiver Julian Edelman, who appeared to injure his thumb in New England’s preseason finale, did not show up on the practice/injury report all week.
For Pittsburgh, safety Sean Davis did not practice on Friday and is listed as doubtful with an ankle injury.
For Pittsburgh, safety Sean Davis did not practice on Friday and is listed as doubtful with an ankle injury.
