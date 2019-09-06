BOSTON (CBS) – Lindsey Martin is a nurse practitioner at Mass General Hospital. Her job is to assist doctors and patients.
But when disaster strikes in parts of the world, Lindsey packs her bags and goes. It’s something inside that drives her. “I see a place like the Bahamas, that’s completely devastated, where there are people with the same skills (as mine), that are now having to take care of their homes, their families,” she said.
Lindsey is part of Mass General’s Global Disaster Response Team and they’ll be leaving for the Bahamas Saturday morning.
“I think what we’re really going to see is a lot of people with chronic medical illness, such as diabetes and hypertension who’ve lost their medications,” she said.
The team is planning on staying two weeks, but is prepared to stay much longer, as the needs dictate. “I think we’ll see some acute needs,” she said. “Some things you’d expect from traumatic injuries.”
