



HYANNIS (CBS) – People lined up to catch the ferry to Nantucket Friday morning, even though Hurricane Dorian will pass about 150 miles southeast of the island Saturday.

Some of the 85 people on board are determined to enjoy their weekend regardless of what happens.

“We’re going to make the best of it you know, a little rain never hurt anybody, right?” passenger Rich McCarthy told WBZ-TV.

For Kate Donnelly, it’s not that simple. She’s on her way to a bachelorette party. The rest of the group is coming in on five different ferries.

Donnelly said the bride-to-be is “a little nervous.”

“I think she wants to be with her best friends this weekend and enjoy one last celebration so we are hoping for her we all make it. She’s on the next boat,” Donnelly said.

The Steamship Authority said ferry service will likely be disrupted later Friday, into Saturday and quite possibly into Sunday because of high winds and waves.

Rich McCarthy boarded in confidence.

“As long as I don’t go floating away, I’m happy,” he said.

His group of friends rented a house for the weekend.

“Hopefully the house doesn’t get flooded or under water but we’ll be alright,” he added.

Even traveling with small kids, Michelle Getto expects their family vacation will be just fine.

“We will do arts and crafts, then we will do some exploring, they have like an aquarium there, they have fun stuff to do and we will still go swimming in the pool, go to the beach. Make the best of it right!” she said.

As for making it home, not many were so worried about that.

“I think Sunday looks great and if not we will stay until Monday,” Donnelly said.

Those working at the Steamship Authority Friday morning told WBZ the policy is, if a ferry has to be cancelled because of the weather, people can get their money back or reschedule without a fee.