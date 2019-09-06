



HYANNIS (CBS) – With Dorian on the horizon ferries to Nantucket were taking off from the Hyannis dock Friday afternoon with warnings from the Steamship Authority that cancellations will be made a on a trip by trip basis.

New reservations have been halted for Nantucket Saturday and Sunday and part of Saturday to Martha’s Vineyard as Authority spokesman Sean Driscoll says they are trying to accommodate passengers with reservations who could face cancellations. “We don’t want to make it worse by putting more cars into the system,” he said.

He says decisions will be made this weekend on a trip by trip basis, but all M/V Iyanough trips for Saturday have been cancelled, the Authority’s high speed ferry to Nantucket.

For some coming off Nantucket it meant plans cut short and a scramble to get a ferry before cancellations. “We left a day early and the boat was rocking,” said Emily, a passenger.

Like at many harbors along Cape Cod, boats were still coming out of the water in Chatham. Rick Weiler believes his mooring will be secure but ended a fishing trip early. “It was blowing too hard and starting to build,” he said. “The tide was turning which was going to pick up the waves.”

Worries about wind had crews scrambling to pick up debris from July’s tornado. Once Dorian passes by, Chatham harbormaster Stuart Smith worries about eager boat owners. “The sun will come out, the day will look nice but there will be still be rough surf conditions so people need to be cognizant of that,” Smith said.