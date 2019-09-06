WEATHER ALERT:Dorian To Scrape Southeastern Massachusetts
BOSTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to sentence “Desperate Housewives” star Felicity Huffman to a month in jail for her role in the sweeping college admissions bribery scandal.

U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling’s office recommended in filings Friday in Boston federal court that Huffman spend 30 days in jail because she acted “out of a sense of entitlement, or at least moral cluelessness.”

Huffman’s lawyers argued she should get a year of probation, 250 hours of community service and a $20,000 fine instead.

Felicity Huffman at the U.S. Courthouse in Boston, May 13, 2019. (Photo credit JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP/Getty Images)

Huffman and her husband, actor William H. Macy, also wrote letters seeking leniency.

Huffman pleaded guilty in May to fraud charges for paying an admissions consultant $15,000 to have a proctor correct her daughter’s SAT exam answers.

Huffman is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 13 in Boston federal court.

