HYANNIS (CBS) – Target is coming to the Cape for the first time next month. The retailer said its grand opening at the Cape Cod Mall in Hyannis will be Oct. 20.
The 80,000-square-foot space will be the eighth “small-format” store in Massachusetts. Shoppers can expect to find kids clothes and toys, beach and vacation gear and a “curated selection of home décor with a variety of seasonal items.”
There’s also a Starbucks and an online order pickup counter inside the store.
Target is looking to hire about 150 workers, and a job fair is scheduled for Sept. 9 through Sept. 11 in the Cape Cod Mall. Interested applicants can visit Target.com/careers.
